Carle requiring all employees to get COVID vaccine

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle officials said they are requiring all of their team members to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a news release, officials said effective immediately, workers who are not yet vaccinated will be asked to complete a COVID vaccine form and comply with additional safety requirements. They said it is one more step they are taking to maintain the safest environment possible for patients.

Carle has more than 11,000 employees. More than 70 percent of them have already gotten the shot.