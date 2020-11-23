Carle program helps COVID-19 patients heal from home

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Hospitals are adapting to the times as more people become sick with coronavirus. That is why Carle started “Carle at Home.” It is a way for people with coronavirus to get help from medical experts from home.

Since September, 95 patients have recovered from the coronavirus with Carle at Home. This is for people who have symptoms, but who are also able to recover from home.

A medical provider checks in with patients every day over the phone or through Zoom. Patients are also given a few things to monitor their vitals.

“It keeps people in their home where they have support; where they’re connected with their loved ones. And, I think having a physician call every day has just made all the difference in the world in terms of just the normal fear and anxiety of the unknown of this disease,” said Lynne Barnes, Carle Foundation Hospital president.

Organizers said only about 12 of the people in the program have had to return to the emergency room to be treated.

Right now, Carle at Home is only for people who go through the emergency department first.