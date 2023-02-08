DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — After three years of development, Carle Health’s new Danville facility is here.

The 152,000 sq-ft. Riverfront campus will replace Carle locations on Vermilion and Fairchild. Cardiology, adult medicine, and oncology care are just some of the services. Workers say this location makes it convenient to help more people in Danville.

Ambulatory Services Director Heather Tucker said Carle new Riverfront facility has a little bit of everything for everyone.

“My favorite part of this facility is the natural light,” Tucker said. “Any floor beyond the first floor, there’s views of the entire city of Danville. There’s views of Ellsworth Park.”

Workers are also happy to see their input on things like the placement of bathrooms between patient care rooms and the location of booms in the OR room.

RN Supervisor Kerrie Carson said she appreciates the hard work.

“They took a lot of our suggestions, our staff suggestions into account. Really listened to that and tried to incorporate all the little things that would enhance our flow,” Carson said. “We have more space for ease of movement throughout the department. Which facilitates a better experience for patients, their families and our staff as well.”

Patient Access manager Rachel Miller said the building isn’t just good for patients, it’s good for the city.

“We have wanted improvements in this area for a long time. This is going to be something that is not only giving us a visual improvement, but it’s also giving us an improvement on our health, our overall being. And I think that’s really great.”

The $80,000,000 building is just the first step to improving Danville. Health officials say a pathway to Ellsworth Park and community garden is on the way.

There will be an open house for the public tomorrow from 4 to 6 pm. It will be open to patients on Feb. 19.