Carle officials announce postponement of 2nd dose Pfizer clinic at Kohl’s Plaza

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle officials said their clinic for those receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine has been postponed.

In a news release, Carle said the clinics were supposed to take place on Thursday and Friday at Kohl’s Plaza. Now, they have been postponed to March 15 and 16. They said the decision was made because of a lack of Pfizer vaccine.

“This March 11 2nd dose clinic is for those receiving their second dose of Pfizer vaccine, which recommends receiving the second dose 21 days after receiving the first dose,” said officials. “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine may be administered up to six weeks (42) days after the first dose.”

Clinic appointments for first doses of Moderna are still running as scheduled.