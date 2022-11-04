CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Health is offering bivalent COVID-19 boosters and flu shots to children ages five to 18. Two pop-up clinics will open in Champaign-Urbana on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The clinics will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Carle Champaign on Curtis Pediatrics and Carle Urbana on Windsor. Appointments are required and can be made by phone.

Children do not have to be Carle patients to receive the bivalent booster, but those wanting flu vaccine must be current patients or have insurance accepted by Carle. Carle officials encourage parents to get their children boosted at a Saturday clinic as access to the bivalent booster can become limited afterwards.

“Now is the time to schedule a COVID-19 booster shot for younger and older children,” said Allison Thompson, RN, Patient Care Manager with pediatrics. “As multiple viruses are beginning to circulate more widely in our communities, it is important to equip children with all the protection available. We are seeing higher than average cases of RSV and getting reports of seasonal flu cases.”

