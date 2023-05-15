URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Health is hitting the road beginning this week with a Mobile Market, coming to many locations in Champaign-Urbana for the next several months.

Carle officials said the Mobile Market provides the community with free access to local and organically grown produce, nutritional nonperishables, and critical household items, thanks to a collaborative partnership between Carle Health and the newly formed Champaign-Urbana City Farms.

Working with urban farming partners, including Sola Gratia Farm and Prosperity Gardens, Carle will be distributing fresh, local, and nutritious food on a regular basis with the Mobile Market, officials said.

The Mobile Market will be in three different area locations each Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Locations in May include:

Church of the Living God – 312 E. Bradley Ave., Champaign on May 17

– 312 E. Bradley Ave., Champaign on May 17 Carle on Broadway – 221 N. Broadway Ave., Urbana on May 24

– 221 N. Broadway Ave., Urbana on May 24 Illinois WorkNet Center – 1307 N. Mattis Ave., Champaign on May 18 and 25

MTD donated the bus for the Mobile Market, officials reported. They said the Mobile Market is funded, in part, by the Community Solutions Incubator, a program of the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois, and a Mayor’s Innovation and Healthy Babies Bright Futures grant awarded to the City of Champaign, one of only seven cities in the country to receive funding.

See where the Mobile Market will be heading next for the rest of the year online.