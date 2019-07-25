Carle Illinois launches new clinic, educational experience

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle has introduced a new clinic that will give medical students more opportunities for hands-on experience.

At the Carle Illinois Clinic, located at Carle Champaign on Curtis, second-year medical students will see patients, review their health histories, take vitals and perform physical evaluations, before consulting with experienced doctors overseeing the cases.

“The unique thing is most students don’t get to say they have their own panel that they get to follow longitudinally, and our students are really going to get that opportunity,” Dr. Kristine Carpenter, the director of the clinic, explained. “They are going to follow these patients for 18 months and then hand them off to the next group of students. So, really, our patients are going to be well taken care of by our student providers.”

Carpenter said the decision to establish the clinic at Carle’s Curtis location was “logistical” because the facility has the most space available.

The Carle Illinois Clinic will be open Monday – Thursday from 5:40 – 9:00 p.m.

“The unique thing about this clinic is it’s an evening clinic,” Carpenter said. “One of the niches that we needed to fill for Carle in general was that we didn’t have any evening clinics for our patients. So, this was an opportunity not only for our students but also our patients to have a provider who could see them in the evening.”

Roughly 30 medical students are working at the clinic.

“This is pretty unique,” Carpenter said. “If you look around the country, there’s not many places doing this. So, we wanted to do something completely different with our clinical curriculum.”

Patients must make appointments ahead of time at the Carle Illinois Clinic. You can call 217-365-3850 to schedule a time.

