CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The new Carle Illinois College of Medicine now has provisional accreditation.

That puts them one step closer to full accreditation in 2022. To get that, the school had to prove it could meet certain standards of “educational quality” to reach this point.

The College of Medicine was created in 2015. It is the world’s first medical college to incorporate engineering and technology principles into medical education.