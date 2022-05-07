CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Carle hosted two pop-up COVID-19 booster clinics Saturday, and administered all 360 doses they offered.

Cases are starting to go up again across the country. That’s why Carle says they want to make the boosters accessible for everyone. People can already get them from their primary care doctors, but they say this is just another opportunity for eligible patients and non-patients to protect themselves against the virus.

“Being up to date on not just your COVID vaccine, but all vaccines is really important. We want to all try to minimize the spread and to keep those numbers low. The best way to keep yourself protected is to be vaccinated and if you do happen to contract COVID and minimize those symptoms so that the severity is very low,” patient care manager Maggie St. Peters said.

If you’re over 50 or have a weakened immune system and you missed Saturday’s clinic, there will be another pop-up clinic next weekend at the Carle locations in both Champaign and Urbana.

If you’d like to make an appointment, you can call their COVID hotline number at 217-902-6100.