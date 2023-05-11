URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Sophia Grace, the therapy dog, graced nurses at Carle Hospital with her presence today. She greeted them as part of National Nurses’ Week.

Her visit also came on the same day as the Covid public health emergency ending and the governor issuing a proclamation honoring healthcare workers.

She’s been making her rounds for two years. Her owner says they would have started sooner if it wasn’t for the pandemic.

“I really enjoy it. She really enjoys it. So as long as she’s able and I’m able, we will be at Carle on Thursdays,” said Jean Huddleston, therapy dog volunteer.

Jean Huddleston and Sophia Grace walk the halls every week. They stop by different departments to take patients’ minds off being in the hospital for a little while. But this week wasn’t entirely about the patients.

The two volunteers went to the nurses’ stations showing their appreciation in honor of Nurses’ Week. And just like the patients, the visit made their day.

“I love animals, but my schedule does not allow a dog. I love seeing the dogs here. I don’t have one at home, so at least I get to come to work to see a dog,” said Daniel Shoemaker, NICU Nurse.

“She loves it. We call it going to work and I’ll ask her on Thursday, ‘Want to go to work, Sophie?’ and she gets excited, and she can’t wait to get out in the car,” said Huddleston.

Nurses say a moment like this is one of their favorite ways to be shown gratitude, but it isn’t the only one.

Danielle Alagna, ER Nurse Supervisor, says since the beginning of Covid, people seem to have gotten more involved in National Nurses’ Week. As their jobs got more difficult, more people commended them for what they do.

“I feel very blessed to be a nurse during covid. Being a nurse during covid was a very hard time for nursing, but I feel we at Carle Foundation rose to the occasion,” said Alagna.

Allison Thompson was an outpatient nurse during most of the pandemic but wishes she had been in the hospital to help her friends.

“Because I knew that that was probably just a lot to take in for anyone who was working within the hospital. They were slammed with different things going on,” said Thompson.

The generosity of Huddleston and Sophia continues to show them all of their hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.

“I think about all of the people’s lives that we have touched in five-minute increments. That’s all it takes for a person is to give somebody attention for five minutes and I think it’s a great thing,” said Huddleston.

Huddleston says she’ll continue to volunteer as long as she and Sophia are able.