Carle Hospital, Gift of Life honors organ donors

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Nurses at Carle Hospital say the pandemic could’ve been a lot worse if it weren’t for organ donors. That’s why today, they raised a flag in honor of them.

The hospital partnered with Gift of Hope to show their appreciation to them and their families. One mother at the event, Michelle Moore, lost her daughter Lacey to a brain aneurysm back in 2019.

She said her daughter’s heart was donated to an 11-year old, and while nothing will replace her child, she finds comfort knowing a piece of her still lives on.

“One day I hope to meet so I can hear her heart beat,” Moore said. “I want to meet the boy and see how he’s doing.”

If you or a loved one would like to learn more about donating organs, you can text ‘HOPE’ to 5-1-5-5-5.