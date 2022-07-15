CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) Carle Hospital added a sensory space to their Emergency Department.

The sensory room will give those with autism a more calm room–without bright lights, flashing computer screens, and things of that nature. For someone with autism, bright lights and sounds can be too stimulating.

When the child or adult with sensory issues is in an emergency state, it is even more complicated, said Justin Hoskins, MD, who treats children in Carle Foundation Hospitals Emergency Department (ED).

He added, “The situation can be overstimulating for the patient. There is a question of whether a child is fussy because of the environment they are in or is there something physically wrong?” he said.

Karen Eisenmenger, MD, has a son with autism and can relate, “We had our share of ED (Emergency Department) visits. When you are in emergency, it is not a quick visit,” she said.

Eisenmenger made contact with Carle Child Life Specialist Sara Burton, MS, CCLS, and a representative of the Champaign Urbana Autism Network. They discussed how to improve ER settings and came up with a solution. The Joe Eisenmenger Sensory Room at Carle Hospital will have rocking furniture, dimmable lighting, and interactive wall art for anyone with sensory needs.

The Carle Health Center for Philanthropy started raising money in September of 2020 for a sensory friendly spaces for the health system. The money came from annual the employee giving campaign, iGive, and the Carle Golf Open.

The locations with sensory friendly spaces:

Carle BroMenn Medical Centersensory gym

Carle Therapy Services, North AnnexPaulie Palermo Sensory gym

Carle Champaign on Curtis sensory exam room

Carle Olney Primary Care Center sensory exam room

Carle Richland Memorial Hospital, Rehab service sensory space

Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department

“Our sensory initiative centered around providing a better and less stressful experience for our patients with autism and their families. Our donors, through their generous gifts, have transformed the healthcare environment for those who depend on us for care,” Beth Katsinas, vice president, Carle Health Center for Philanthropy, said.

As for the Carle ER sensory room, while there are not many distractions, there is a calming bubble machine. Eisenmenger family got permission from author Eric Carle to use art from “The Very Quiet Caterpillar” in a plaque on one of the walls by the room. Eisenmenger said the book is special, “because it tells of the “very quiet cricket” and reminds her of her son who since age 3 uses a special device to speak.”

Because of Joe’s demanding needs as he grew he is now residing in a residential center fit to meet his needs.

“JoeJoe would be amazed to see the room, and I`m sure one day he will,” Dr. Eisenmenger said.