Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center receives shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center received a shipment of some of the first doses of the new single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in central Illinois on Wednesday.

Carle Hoopeston is the first to get it because it’s a critical access hospital. This means they serve people in more rural or underserved communities.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one shot. Health officials say many people are eager to get to it because of its convenience. When you schedule an appointment with Carle, you cannot choose which vaccine you get. Hoopeston hospital administrator Heather Tucker said, “The bottom line is, if you can receive a vaccine, get it. It doesn’t matter if its Moderna, or Pfizer, or Johnson and Johnson. A vaccine is better than no vaccine.”

Tucker said they still have about 1,900 Moderna vaccines to give out before they start using the Johnson & Johnson doses.

Vaccinations will take place at the Village Mall in Danville. The doses of Johnson & Johnson will be given in addition to, not instead of, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

People who are currently eligible for the vaccine in Vermilion County include county residents 65 & older and anyone who lives or works in the county in health care, K-12 educators, grocery store workers, food and agriculture workers, shelter and adult day care employees, the postal service, manufacturing and public transit workers.