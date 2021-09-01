Carle Health to raise minimum wage to $15 per hour

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Health will increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour to help provide more career opportunities and strengthen the work culture.

“We believe that to provide the best possible healthcare for our patients and members we must have the strongest possible team,” said James C. Leonard, MD, Carle Health president and chief executive officer. “We have always known that our team members are key and this is another way we look to support them.”

Officials said the increased hourly rate will begin immediately and be fully implemented before Thanksgiving. Many positions throughout the organization will see increases including healthcare techs, food services, housekeeping, scheduling, customer service, and more.

“We believe this growth, along with Carle’s comprehensive benefits and support programs, provides the work environment where current and future team members can find long-term success,” said Carle Health executive vice president and chief human resources officer Lauren Schmid.

According to officials, the health system is also adjusting compensation levels for other roles. In total, nearly 42% of the Carle Health team will receive a wage increase.