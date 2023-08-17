URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Blood supply numbers usually take a dip in the summertime, but officials with Carle Health are seeing a new level of low.

From their blood bank, it goes straight to the people who need it the most.

Kayla Banks, the Vice President for Diagnostics, said it’s particularly concerning at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana because they’re a regional trauma center. She used to be a nurse there and knows firsthand how important blood is for patients.

A lot of the time, you can’t predict when people are going to need it.

“It’s important that everyone who’s able donates blood at this time when we have this critical shortage for not just our trauma patients, but patients who are receiving some kind of cancer treatments or other ongoing treatments that deplete their blood resources,” Banks said.

About 10% of Carle employees donate blood themselves as well. Carle Health partners with ImpactLife for their blood donations. People who want to help out can schedule an appointment using this link.