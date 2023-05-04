CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Loneliness is no longer just a feeling, now it’s being called an epidemic across the country.

The U.S. Surgeon General said the easiest way to combat loneliness is by coming together, but the solution isn’t simple for everyone.

The CRIS connection program is giving older people who feel lonely free tablets. It gives them a way to check in and also reminds them when it’s time to get out.

“In case they fall, or they had an accident they had somebody they can call out to. They can say, ‘Alexa, call for help. Call my daughter,'” said Clayton Harmening, a social isolation specialist.

These devices help out in other ways. Carle Health’s CRIS connection program is giving one to seniors and one to the person they’re calling. They’ve had this program for the last four years.

When loneliness became an epidemic, Carle wanted to let more people know about it. Harmening said the problem grew across the board during the pandemic, but it hit the elderly population harder. That’s because they went into isolation to stay safe.

“If they go to the hospital, sometimes they’ll unplug the device and they’ll take it with them and bring it in the hospital room and then it’s a voice on their bedside table again,” said Harmening.

Gives seniors more than peace of mind and free tablets. It gives them a virtual assistant and routine virtual check-ins.

“Whenever I call my daughter and she’s not home and I know when she’s not home. I’ll call the kids because I know the kids are home and we’ll talk, and we’ll have a ball,” said Rita Riley, a senior in the program.

Harmening says right now they can only give out 90 tablets a year, but he’s hoping to expand the program.

Those who are interested can call or email CRIS Healthy Aging.