URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana honored Veterans on Friday with a Flag Raising Ceremony.

It was their their second year performing the ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of people were in attendance, including some from the VFW. Carle officials said they have more than 400 employees who are Veterans.

“I myself am a Veteran of the Iraq War,” Strategic Planning Coordinator Eric Swenson said. “I found this just to be an incredibly welcoming place for Veterans. It means a lot to me, personally, to be able to come and do this, to help to organize the ceremony. I feel very welcome and respected here.”

Other Carle locations also hosted ceremonies in light of Veterans Day, including the one in Peoria.