CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Carle Health and Aetna finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Back in October, the two organizations struck a deal where retired state employees with in state-sponsored health benefits would be able to see their Carle doctors at an in-network rate in the new year.

The updated contract expands the in-network status to include the Carle Health East Central Illinois and Southern Illinois regions. That means Carle hospitals and offices in Champaign, Urbana, Hoopeston, Danville, Mattoon, Charleston, Olney and surrounding communities will accept patients with the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO plan.

Services covered by the plan will be considered in-network by Carle and Aetna on Jan. 1.

“This contract was very important to our patients and Carle Health system,” Dennis Hesch, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Strategy Officer at Carle Health said. “Now, state retirees who have come to know and trust Carle can continue to count on Carle for their healthcare needs in 2023 without interruption.”

Aetna also said they’re pleased to join Carle Health and finalize the agreement.

“Aetna is dedicated to providing our members with access to affordable, local, convenient care that helps them achieve better health,” Rick Frommeyer, Senior Vice President with Aetna Group Retiree Solutions, said.

Carle hospitals in Bloomington, Normal, Eureka and their surrounding communities are already in-network with Aetna for its Medicare Advantage PPO product.