URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Hospital is bringing comfort to cancer patients in a cool an interactive way. The hospital has been giving tablets to patients while they go through infusion therapy.

The patients said these tablets serve as the distraction they’ve been missing. Before bringing in these devices, the hospital only provided a TV for entertainment. And if they weren’t in a personal room, patients often had to share. With these tablets, every patient can choose how they would want to pass the time. They can browse the internet, stream shows and even enjoy social media.

One woman who travels from Rantoul said these tablets are a godsend.

“Places that don’t have them need to get them,” Mel Zech said. “Because it really does help. You know, when you’re sitting here having chemo or you’re having treatment of some sort, all kinds of things run through your brain.”

She said there are some days where she’s in treatment from 9 a.m until 6 p.m. so these tablets help the days feel a bit shorter for patients.

Thanks to donations from the Carle Health Center of Philanthropy, the Cancer Institute is the only spot with personal tablets. Patients and employees hope other treatment centers implement something similar.