Carle gets a new 24-hour food service

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle has a new worker that serves food in a fun way.

The worker’s name is Sally. She works 24 hours a day, seven days a week, because Sally is a robot.

The machine makes salads with more than 20 different toppings. People who use Sally can make their own salad or order a pre-selected option, and Sally will make it on the spot.

Food service director Kevin Steffes said Sally can create an entirely new world of possibilities.

“Right now we’ve kind of got it set up in its most basic format to where it makes what I would consider classic American salads,” Steffers said. “It has those types of ingredients, but the robot doesn’t really have a whole lot of limits. I guess my imagination and my culinary team’s imagination could kind of stretch it.”

Steffers said he plans to stretch those limits with a possible hot food option in the future.