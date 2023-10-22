URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials announced that Urbana’s Carle Foundation daycare, The Caring Place, will be closing at the end of December.

The news came through a formal letter to parents. They were told the daycare would be closing. Carle Nurse Kaitlyn Kohler said she and her colleagues depend on the daycare to look after their children while they’re at work.

The mother of two said it’s now a race to find a new child care option.

“It’s kind of an insurmountable stress. It’s somewhat unbelievable,” Kohler said. “You become family with the teachers at daycare. Your children learn them, you learn them. You become a family.”

A Carle spokesperson clarified why the daycare is closing in a statement.

“We must make the necessary decisions to continue to meet the needs of our patients and maintain the level of care our communities deserve.”

It’s a quick turnaround for parents to find childcare, with only two months until the shutdown of The Caring Place.