Carle Foundation Hospital recognized among ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Foundation Hospital was named one of the 50 best hospitals in America.

Carle officials said the hospital was recognized among “the top one percent of nearly 4,500 hospitals assessed nationwide for superior clinical performance year-over-year according to Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.”

They stated the hospital received the America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award six years in a row. That was between 2016 and 2021.

This photo shows Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. The hospital received the America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award six years in a row from Healthgrades.

Officials said Carle was the only hospital in Illinois to get the America’s 100 Best Hospitals in cardiac, critical, stroke and gastrointestinal care awards this year.

“We’re proud to not only be a regional leader, but also a national leader in healthcare,” said Dr. Robert Healy, chief quality officer. “This achievement is a wonderful way of recognizing sustained performance and excellent outcomes for our patients year over year.”

Also in 2021, Carle Hospital received other awards including, but not limited to: One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care™; One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care™ and One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Pulmonary Care™. They also received those awards for multiple years in a row.

“From 2017 through 2019, if all hospitals performed similarly to those achieving Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award, 177,026 lives could potentially have been saved,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, Healthgrades chief medial officer. “For example, patients treated for community acquired pneumonia at a hospital that achieved the award had, on average, a 35.9 percent lower risk of dying during their hospital stay than if treated at a hospital that did not receive the award.”

He went on to say during that same time frame, “patients treated in hospitals achieving the award had, on average, a 25.7 percent lower risk of dying than in they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award, as measured across 19 rated conditions and procedures for which mortality is the outcome.”