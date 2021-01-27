Carle eases some limitations for visitors and support persons

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle officials said they will be easing some limitations for visitors and support persons starting Thursday.

In a news release, they stated this comes after the “entire Carle system is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations.”

“We understand how difficult restricting visitors is on both patients and their families, but our commitment to keeping patients, staff and visitors is vital,” said Lynne Barnes Carle Foundation Hospital president.

There will still be specified visiting hours. Officials are asking you to consult the current visitor policy for the latest information on your area hospital. Visitors will have to use approved entrances, go directly to the patient’s room and limit movement throughout the facility.

Officials stated while there is some relaxation, there are some areas that are continuing to not allow visitors. Those areas include semi-private rooms, waiting rooms (except Surgical Services) and COVID-19 positive patients (except in end-of-life circumstances). “For family members in these areas, our teams work closely with them to keep connected via technology whenever possible.”

Two support persons will be allowed for patients under 18 for outpatient appointments and procedures. For an adult patient, one support person will be allowed with proper social distancing. “We recommend support persons wait outside of the facility when possible.”

Visitors and support persons must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times while in the facilities. They must wear acceptable coverings including non-medical disposable or fabric masks.

“The CDC does not recommend masks with exhalation valves because they may not prevent you from spreading germs to others. Please preserve medical-grade masks and N-95 respirators for healthcare personnel. A face shield does not replace a mask.”