Carle doctor receives apology from state

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A Carle doctor is getting an apology from the State.

It was previously reported that Dr. Jeremy Henrichs faced an official investigation for his opposition to requiring kids to wear masks in school. He serves on the Mahomet-Seymour school board.

Someone had filed an anonymous complaint with the state agency that has the power to revoke medical licenses. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has now apologized to Henrichs for the “tone and content” of their communication with him.

Henrich Statement by Neil Street on Scribd

Here is the full statement from the IDFPR: