Carle defers non-critical annual and routine wellness checks to next year

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — “There’s people that have medical issues and do need those appointments every year and its important to them,” Anonymous Woman said.

That’s the concern as one hospital system in Central Illinois is pushing some annual check-ups to next year. Carle is now deferring some non-critical annual and routine wellness visits to 2022 and some people are not happy.

Carle said they are focusing resources on those needing hospital, surgical and outpatient care. It’s because of the impact of Covid-19 in our region..

They are not seeing non-critical annual and routine wellness visits until next year. They said this will help allocate resources to other clinical areas in need. For one woman, who did not want to be on camera, she says she wants to get her routine check up and get a refill on her medicines.

“Its important you keep it on a schedule and you need to get your medicines re-filled during your annual physical,” Anonymous woman said.

She says Carle told her they can make an appointment for her to get her medicine refilled and then a second physical next year, but she didn’t want to pay for two appointments. She said Carle did refill her prescription.

She went on to say this could become dangerous for some people by prolonging visits. Last year, Carle encouraged people to actively continue getting their annual checkups. Carle said today they are proactively working appointments back in when possible and as the surge eases.