Carle COVID-19 testing sites open on Thanksgiving Day

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Carle Hospital will host several approved COVID-19 testing sites on Thanksgiving Day. They will be open with some adjusted hours.

CARLE CHAMPAIGN 1802 South Mattis Avenue 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. CARLE MATTOON 2512 Hurst Drive 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. CARLE RICHLAND MEMORIAL HOSPITAL – OLNEY 800 Locust Street 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. CARLE DANVILLE ON FAIRCHILD 311 W. Fairchild Street 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. CARLE HOOPESTON REGIONAL HEALTH CENTER 701 E. Orange Street 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

You are asked to call (217) 902-6100 if you have any questions.