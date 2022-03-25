CHAMPAIGN, DANVILLE, MATTOON, OLNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Monday, March 28, Carle will close its drive-thru testing sites in Champaign, Danville, Mattoon and Olney to redirect staff to areas of more critical need.

This decision was made after health officials had seen a steady decline in the usage of these drive-thru testing sites after several weeks.

Exposed and symptomatic community members in the Champaign-Urbana region can receive a COVID-19 test by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at (217) 902-6100 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. to register for a test and instruction for the closest testing location.

Those in the Olney area can visit the Olney Community College or schedule a test at a local retail pharmacy. If a patient would like to be evaluated by a provider, they should contact their doctor’s office.

Testing in the Bloomington-Normal region will continue with current processes.

“We are so grateful for the commitment of Carle team members who helped provide an essential service to the community throughout the pandemic,” Lesly Whitlow, vice president of Primary Care said. “The availability of our drive-thru testing sites helped Carle meet the testing demand during the height of the pandemic. We are prepared to scale operations back up if transmission levels increase and will always be prepared to serve the needs of our communities. ”

Patients preparing for a medical procedure in the Champaign-Urbana region in need of a test should make an appointment with their surgeon’s office at any of the two, dedicated pre-procedural COVID-19 testing sites at Carle at The Fields Medical Office Building or Carle Foundation Hospital Heart & Vascular Institute to receive a test. Those preparing for a medical procedure and in need of a test in the Olney region should contact their provider to order a test nearby.

Community members will continue to not receive a bill for a COVID-19 test. If a provider evaluation is received prior to testing, that visit will be charged as a typical provider visit.