Carle at the Riverfront construction delayed

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Hospital says it won’t be breaking ground on its new Riverfront facility in Danville until summer 2021.

Like many other industries, the healthcare center says it’s been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nick Crompton, Executive Director Facility, Planning, and Construction, says Carle has been focusing its resources on addressing the pandemic.

He adds all along, Carle is “never wavering in our commitment to Danville.”

Crompton says work on designing the Riverfront facility continues, and those teams are applying lessons they learned under COVID.

“Hopefully, we’ll not be in a pandemic when we break ground this summer,” he says, “but knowing something like this could happen again, we’re making sure we’re prepared.”

He says the project has stayed the same in its scope and design. Additionally, Carle is still in the process of selecting a contractor.

Although ground hasn’t been broken yet for the new facility, several street intersections in Danville have seen changes — including on Madison Street at Gilbert Street and Chandler Street.

“All of what we wanted to do and the goals are still there,” Crompton says. “We’re hoping to bring a new level of wellness to Danville by expanding our building. I think all the goals and reasons we’re doing this are still there and all of us at Carle are excited for the project.”