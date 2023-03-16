URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Visitors to Carle Hospital in Urbana will be subject to new guidelines starting Monday, the hospital announced.

Hospital administrators said that visitors will need to wear a visitor’s badge when entering the hospital, with new visitors needing to show photo ID and register with the hospital when they arrive for their first visit. They said implementation of this new Guest Services registration follows national trends in hospital security and is the latest step in the hospital’s own plan to enhance security.

“Checking in visitors gives us the knowledge to better enforce our visitor guidelines,” said Keith McGlen, Carle Health vice president of Security and Emergency Management. The guest services registration ensures that patients have an appropriate number of visitors at the bedside and helps Carle Foundation Hospital (CFH) team members to more easily identify visitors and help them to get to their destination.”

Administrators said Guest Services registration will help employees know who is in the hospital and where they are going. The ultimate goal, however, is to improve the patient experience.

People visiting Carle Hospital must register and check in at one of four entrances:

The outpatient services entrance on Orchard Street, open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The hospital’s main entrance on Park Street, open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Heart and Vascular entrance, open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Emergency Department entrance, open 27/7

To enter the hospital, administrators said visitors can expect the following process: