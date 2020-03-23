Carle adjusts hours for primary care doctors, labs

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Some rural healthcare providers within Carle Health Systems have changed their hours of operation in continued efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Non-essential appointments at all Carle Primary Care offices are being rescheduled, according to a press release on Monday.

Carle Monticello will be open from 7:15 a.m to 5 pm. – a change from the usual 8 p.m. closing time.

Laboratory services at Carle Rantoul and Carle Mahomet will be reducing hours of service effective Tuesday, March 24. Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 7-11:30 a.m., 1-3:15 p.m.

Lab sites at Carle Foundation Hospital, Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center and Carle Richland Memorial Hospital are operating as usual.

Other affected locations will see the following changes, according to Carle officials:

· Carle Watseka, Carle Cissna Park, Carle Rossville and Carle Milford will be reducing hours depending on the amount of patients scheduled.

· Family Practice Clinic (Olney) – open Monday and Thursday only.

· Primary Care Clinic (Olney) – open Tuesday and Friday only.

· Carle West Salem – open Monday, Wednesday and Friday only.

· Carle Bridgeport and Carle Newton clinics are closed until further notice. Patients who need to speak with a provider or nurse should call 618-395-6081.