Carjacking suspects arrested

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police officers in the Champaign area arrested four people in connection to a carjacking that happened on the University of Illinois campus Tuesday afternoon.

An Illini Alert was sent just before 4 p.m. warning campus community members about a carjacking at Second and Chalmers Streets and advising them to avoid the area. A follow-up alert 15 minutes later said the suspects were believed to have left the area and that it was safe to resume normal activities.

30 minutes later, another Illini Alert said the suspects were arrested off campus and the situation had been resolved.