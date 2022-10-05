CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Police said a 67-year old man from Champaign was left minor injuries, including a broken tooth, after his car was stolen Wednesday night.

In a news release, Champaign Police said they were dispatched at 7:19 p.m. for a report of a vehicular hijacking at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive. That’s where they found the victim, who said he had been rear-ended by an SUV. After pulling over to exchange information, the man told police several people exited the SUV wearing masks, then showed a firearm and demanded his money. The victim complied.

Then, police said the subjects hit the victim in the face with the weapon, and drove away with both the victim’s car and their SUV. They said the subject were last seen heading westbound toward Interstate 57. The stolen vehicle is described as a gray Toyota Avalon with license plate ZZ64404.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made yet.