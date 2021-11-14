“Caring with Cayden” hopes to help people in need

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “Caring with Cayden” it’s three simple words, that hold a big meaning.

Cayden Ward is 11 years old and wants to give back and help his community. It’s something not every sixth grade boy would be doing with their free time, but Ward recognized a need in his community.

“Because there’s too many people in need, like homeless people, and like people in the hospital,” he said.

He took his concerns to his mother, Jasmine Slater. Together, they started “Caring with Cayden.”

It’s a stand where they sell snacks and drinks, and that money helps them make care packages for people in need. Those care packages could be filled with hand sanitizer, water, socks, toiletries, and even puzzles or games. Then they find people who are in need and hand deliver the packages.

“Anyone that may need someone to reach out to them to let them. Today is full of possibilities, and that we love you, and we care, and we’re here,” Slater said.

Slater said her son always wanted to give back to his community, and make sure everyone feels loved.

“His heart is full of love. He’s 11, and just with him being so young, I’m amazed at how much he wants and cares about other people, and he just wants to give back and just make someone else’s day,” she said.

If you want to help, you can donate here.