Caregivers moved to 1A, can sign up for COVID vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker holds a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vial at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, in South Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — People who act as caregivers to family members with disabilities can now sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Illinois Department of Human Services and Governor Pritzker made the announcement this week. IDHS said the state has a large population of people with disabilities who are at high-risk of COVID-19 complications. The updated Illinois Vaccine Administration Plan lists caretakers in Group 1A along with other health care workers.

Some qualifying disabilities include cerebral palsy, down syndrome, and epilepsy.

CUPHD officials said caregivers can call their hotline, (217) 239-7877, to schedule an appointment.