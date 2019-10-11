CARE4U Conference scheduled

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The 4th annual Champaign Area Relationship Education for Youth (CARE4) Conference is scheduled for next week. Area high school students attending will learn about healthy relationship dynamics from actress, author and activist, April Hernandez Castillo. Castillo played Eva Benitez in the 2007 movie Freedom Writers and has appeared in TV roles in Law and Order and Dexter.

CARE4U started in January 2016 with a $5 million grant through the federal Healthy Marriage and Responsible Fatherhood Initiative. The program has reached nearly 1,000 students, ages 15 – 24, with weekly meetings as well as meal and topic-related hands-on incentives.

2019 CARE4U Youth Conference

Champaign Holiday Inn

Thursday, October 17

9 am – 2:30 pm