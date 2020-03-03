CARE packages comfort kids

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A community group is helping kids who are separated from their parents.

CARE, Community Addiction Response and Education, focuses on helping the community fight addiction. But now they’re targeting a demographic that is sometimes forgotten — children.

CARE members are collecting toiletries, clothing, and other items to give to kids who are removed from their homes. That removal could be for a variety of reasons — such as parents being arrested or passing away. Either way, kids are going through a major life change and need something to take with them to comfort them.

These bags are available now at the Edgar County Sheriff’s Office, Paris Police Department, and at the Horizon Health ER. CARE is also accepting donations, which can be brought to Horizon Health.