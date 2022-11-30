DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Cards for veterans is back at the vermilion county war museum. The annual tradition took a couple of years off because of covid. But organizers have no doubt in the community’s ability to keep the momentum going.

Usually, they’re said to collect around 900 cards. This year they’re hoping to boost that number up to 1,000. And the museum is already off to a good start. In just three days they’ve collected hundreds of cards. They say some people are even coming in to drop off stacks of them.

The Christmas cards will be given to veterans at the VA hospital and surrounding nursing homes at the end of the season. Museum volunteer and Army veteran, James Switzer, said these cards mean more than what people may think.

“We just try to always remember the veterans. Especially this time of the year. A lot of them don’t even have families anymore out at the VA and those that are out there of course aren’t with the families,” said Switzer.

Switzer said giving the cards to the veterans is their way of saying thank you. The museum plans to get even more involved with community next year by participating in toys for tots.

The war museum is accepting Christmas cards through December 21st. Drop-offs can be made at the museum from 12 PM to 4 AM Tuesday through Friday. And from 10 AM to 4 PM on Saturday.