Cardinals’ JJ Watt offers to pay for funerals of Waukesha Christmas parade victims

PHOENIX, Az. (WTVO) — Arizona Cardinals’ J.J. Watt, a native of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has offered to pay the funeral costs for victims of the Christmas parade tragedy.

Six people were killed and many more wounded after a red SUV drove through a crowd of people at the annual Christmas parade on Sunday.

Darrell Brooks, Jr. was arrested and charged with the crime.

According to a report by FOX News, Watt said he would cover the funeral costs for the families of the victims.

The victims were identified as 81-year-old Wilhelm Hospel, 79-year-old Virginia Sorenson, 71-year-old LeAnna Owen, 52-year-old Tamara Durand, 52-year-old Jane Kulich, and 8-year-old Jackson Sparks.

Watt was born in Waukesha and played football at Pewaukee High School.