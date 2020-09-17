Card shower organized for former POW and his wife after 71 years of marriage

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A former World War II Prisoner of War (POW) was able to come home and start a new life, which included educating future generations about his experiences through a memoir as well as building a family with his wife.

After the war, Charlie Dukes, now 97 years old, went to college and met his now wife, Gracie Schwab. Fast forwarding 71 years, their four children and their friends wanted to make their anniversary, which is on Thursday, a special one with a card shower. They invited people to send a card or note to celebrate their 71 years of marriage.