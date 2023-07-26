SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man has died after Springfield Police said he was hit by a car while riding a bike on Monday.

The crash happened at South 11th Street and East Ash Street at 7:35 p.m. Police officials said the car was driving southbound on 11th when it collided with a bike traveling eastbound on Ash.

The bike rider was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries and did not survive. The people inside the car were not hurt.

The Springfield Police Department and Sangamon County Coroner’s Office are investigating, with the SPD Criminal Investigations Division performing traffic crash reconstruction at the scene. Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to call Springfield Police at 217-788-8311.