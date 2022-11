DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A car crashed into Royal Donut in Danville last night, according to the shop’s Facebook post.

Staff said no one was in the store when the accident happened and the driver was also safe. Staff members quickly cleared and closed off the area. The lobby and drive-thru are now open to customers.

“We do our best to look at the bright side,” the store said in its post. “Donuts and coffee make a lot of things better.”