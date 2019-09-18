Car Seat Safety Check

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital are conducting a car seat safety inspection Friday for Child Passenger Safety Week.

It’s designed to help parents and caregivers make sure kids ride as safely as possible “every trip, every time.” More than 100 events are taking place in the state sponsored by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

HSHS St. Mary’s Cancer Care Center Parking Lot
1990 East Lake Shore Drive, Decatur
Friday, 10 am – 2 pm

