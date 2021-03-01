Car repair shops busy after 100 cars’ tires are slashed

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

Car repair shops have had phones ringing all day. Urbana True Tires said they haven’t stopped answering calls.

They say they think a drill was used to slash the tires. They were hoping to fix people’s tires by tonight, but said they may run out of tires before then.

A tow truck dropping off one of the car’s impacted told us about one hundred people were impacted by this. Car repair shops were already busy after all the cold weather we had.

“The weather we had last week everybody having that problems, and then they throw this on top of it. Its horrible that its happened,” Richard Rollins, owner of Urbana True Tires, said.

Urbana true tires says depending on the vehicle and how many tires were slashed, costs for repairs could be anywhere from $700 to $1,200 dollars. Depending on people’s insurance coverage, some people may have to pay for this incident themselves.