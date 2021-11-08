Car parts stolen in broad daylight

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s a theft we’ve reported on all over Central Illinois, now another woman is warning people after someone stole a part of her car in broad daylight.

Brittany Goodrich was at Crunch Fitness in Champaign on Saturday afternoon. She was about to leave the parking lot when she realized her car was making a horrible noise.

Goodrich says she and her boyfriend looked under her car and noticed a piece had been sawed off. Her boyfriend knew right away that someone had stolen her catalytic converter. Goodrich says it’s scary that someone did this is in broad daylight. She says she’s fortunate her car is drivable, but is nervous to drive herself to the gym again.

“I really want people to be aware of that things are happening in the community that are happening in the daylight,” Goodrich said. “Really keep an eye out on your cars because thankfully I had something removed from my car that’s still drivable, but I would hope that nobody gets something cut from their car that would put them at danger.”

She went on to say she’s grateful she has insurance unlike others and that nothing worse happened.

Crunch said they don’t own the parking lot so there’s not much they can do. They said unfortunately its happened to others. They also said they do not have access to the cameras near the parking lot. They went on to say they are willing to work with police anyway they can to help find the people doing this.