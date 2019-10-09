Car hits firefighting equipment

by: , Decatur Fire Department

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A car crashed into fire equipment after crews put out a shed fire. A shed fire was reported behind a vacant commercial building in the 1800-block of North Water Street, about 2:50 pm, Tuesday. It was quickly brought under controlled and extinguished.

While crews were wrapping up, a vehicle crashed into fire apparatus Tower 1 parked in front of the building. The equipment was damaged. The extent or estimated cost were not provided. No one was hurt in either the fire or the accident.

