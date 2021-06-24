Car hits Champaign city building

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of downtown Champaign was closed off early Thursday morning after a car hit the municipal building.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

At least two cars were involved in the collision. There’s not much damage to the city building, but there are visible marks where the car crashed into it.

The building was not structurally damaged.

University Avenue was shut down between Walnut and Neil streets, and Walnut Street was closed between Logan and University streets. The downtown area has since been reopened.

It’s unclear yet whether anyone was hurt.

Police say the crash appeared accidental in nature, and no one was ticketed.