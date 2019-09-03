Car drives through construction zone and goes airborne on interstate

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — State police are investigating after they say a car with three people inside went airborne and landed on the interstate.

Police say a Jeep was traveling eastbound on Bradley Avenue when the driver drove through the intersection at Bluegrass Lane into a closed construction zone. The driver then left the roadway and went airborne landing on the right shoulder of Interstate 57.

The driver and both passengers were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Police say the passengers and driver were wearing their seat belts. The driver is a 28-year-old female and the passengers include a 28-year-old male and a 32-year-old male.