Car drives into store

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews responded late Friday afternoon after a car drove into a building.

It happened on West Marketview Drive east of West Anthony Drive. First responders were called to Carpet Weaver’s after a car drove through a glass wall and into a showroom.

No one was hurt, but the driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Damages are estimated to cost over $10,000.

“When you think car in the showroom you don’t think literally all the way in the showroom,” Mike Turner, controller at Carpet Weaver, said.

They said they were grateful no one was hurt. Carpet Weavers contacted their insurance company. They will remain open for business. They hope to have a new glass window on Monday.