Car donations to families in need

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One business gave away two cars to families in need.

It is part of Zara Collision Center’s annual benevolence program. One of the recipients is Emma Santos, who is a single mother. She got around by using public transportation for years, but is now the owner of a 2011 Ford Fusion. She says now that she has her own car, she is looking for a second job and finding new activities for her and her son. “I could never imagine getting a car or getting my license, and I am extremely close to getting my license. I never had anybody growing up to teach me to get my license. Now I have my own car. I am going to own it. I don’t have to give it to anybody,” said Santos.

The other car was given to a couple whose car was totaled earlier this year. Zara is working with non-profits and churches to find candidates for the program.