Car donations to families in need

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One business gave away two cars to families in need.

It is part of Zara Collision Center’s annual benevolence program. One of the recipients is Emma Santos, who is a single mother. She got around by using public transportation for years, but is now the owner of a 2011 Ford Fusion. She says now that she has her own car, she is looking for a second job and finding new activities for her and her son. “I could never imagine getting a car or getting my license, and I am extremely close to getting my license. I never had anybody growing up to teach me to get my license. Now I have my own car. I am going to own it. I don’t have to give it to anybody,” said Santos.

The other car was given to a couple whose car was totaled earlier this year. Zara is working with non-profits and churches to find candidates for the program.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.