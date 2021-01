URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are working to learn what sparked a house fire in Urbana Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the home at 3:04 a.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania avenue and Kinch street.

The fire started in the garage and spread to the house.

The fire chief says the homeowner is safe, but there’s a lot of damage. The car is destroyed.

The fire chief says they are working to learn what caused it.